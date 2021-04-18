Savannah Jazz Swings Again with Live Music for The Circle of Friend’s Gig

After a long hiatus from live music in front of sizeable audiences, Savannah Jazz is back in action with their Circle of Friend’s Gig on May 14 at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

In partnership with the City of Savannah and WSAV the organization produced a highly successful 2021 Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival reaching over 175,000 people worldwide last September.

“Our Festival featured sixteen live performances in front of small studio audiences because we were only allowed fifty people to gather at a time. We are very excited about our May 14 Circle of Friend’s Gig so we can gather with our friends and fans to celebrate all that we love about jazz and about each other,” says Paula S. Fogarty, Interim Executive Director of Savannah Jazz.

In 2020 the event was cancelled due to the pandemic and it greatly impacted the organization’s fundraising efforts. Unlike most other music organizations, Savannah Jazz offers and entirely free festival and free monthly concerts for members with very low membership fees, so it relies on donations and sponsorships for its revenue.

The Circle of Friend’s Gig is a general fundraiser for the organization and supports all its initiatives including the monthly concert series, the Savannah Jazz Orchestra, educational programs, the Festival, and the forthcoming Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit.

There will be live upbeat jazz music from the Savannah Jazz All Stars featuring Dolette McDonald on vocals singing some of our most beloved and familiar songs.

Fogarty explains, “The event is a festive one with open seating and room to dance. There will be great food items, drinks, a silent auction, and more. This is not a black-tie affair, but a super-fun jazz gig with old and new friends.”

Ticket levels range from $75 to $2,000 with various benefits for each level throughout the year. For more information visit www.savannahjazz.org and click on the Let’s Swing Again invitation to buy tickets or email [email protected] with questions. Images for press here.