Studios Release Carbon-Emissions Report, Showing Wide Variance Among Productions

How big of a carbon footprint does a TV show or movie take up? It depends on a number of variables — and the differences can be significant.

On Thursday, the Sustainable Production Alliance, a consortium of film, TV and streaming companies dedicated reducing the entertainment industry’s overall environmental impact, released its inaugural carbon footprint report. The SPA’s members are Amazon Studios, Amblin Partners, Disney, Fox Corp., NBCUniversal, Netflix, Participant, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia.

The report, “Close Up: Carbon Emissions of Film and Television Production,” makes public for the first time industrywide production carbon footprint averages for the SPA member companies for the projects between 2016 and 2019.

The report includes data from 161 feature films and 266 TV series, each of which used the Production Environmental Accounting Report (PEAR), created in partnership by SPA and the Producers Guild of America Foundation’s PGA Green committee. See the key findings here at Variety.