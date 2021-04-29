The Machine Group launches new division to offer music services for film, television broadcasting and digital gaming

The Machine Group a minority based company developed by Alvin and Calvin Waters announced the launch of a new division to offer music services for film, television broadcasting and digital gaming needs being developed in the state of Georgia.

With it’s list of writers, arrangers and producers such as Teddy Riley, Dallas Austin, Tricky Stewart, Dr. Benjamin Wright, Damon Thomas, Trey Griffin and Jerome Jiggy Andrews the combined team have produced and written songs for movies such as Dream Girls, Kung Fu Panda, Pitch Perfect, Straight Outta Compton, Get on Up, Shrek the Third, Burlesque, The Wiz and more while working with artists to include Quincy Jones, Cher, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dog, EXO, Girls Generations, and more—The Machine Group will focus on developing original content needed for every industry from digital gaming to film and television in Georgia.

The Waters have over 3 decades of experience as both entertainers and entrepreneurs. Alvin and Calvin Waters have experienced remarkable success in the music industry and garnered a reputation that is synonymous with quality, tenacity, integrity, loyalty and consistency. The combined talents of the Waters and the top notch line up of producers and writers will assure world class service and product excellence in media and entertainment, as well as multiple revenue streams to the company portfolio.

SOURCE The Machine Group, Ltd.

