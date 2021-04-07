Tyler Perry To End Quarantine Bubble At His Atlanta Studio After Majority Of Crew Get Vaccinated

Tyler Perry was one of the first producers to come up with a comprehensive plan to safely restart TV production in April 2020, just several weeks into the pandemic-related Hollywood shutdown. He got filming up and running by mid-July, employing a quarantine bubble model, in which cast and crew are sequestered on the lot for the duration of a shoot.

This Saturday, April 10, Perry will end the bubble at his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, a rep for the media mogul confirmed to Deadline. The move follows a mass vaccination event at the studio this past Saturday, April 3. Perry, who covered the logistical costs, contracted Grady Hospital whose staffers set up the vaccination site at TPS for his entire crew and their family and friends who had not received a vaccine yet.

While open to everyone at the studio and their close ones, the vaccines were not mandatory. Over 250 people were inoculated with the the Pfizer vaccine, with Grady Hospital personnel set to return in a couple of weeks to administer a second doze.

Perry, who himself got vaccinated back in January, shot a video during the vaccination drive at TPS, in which he reported that 55% of his crew have now received at least one doze of a Covid vaccine and encouraged Americans to get vaccinated. (Watch the video below.)

Since Perry resumed production in July with a quarantine bubble, he shot new seasons of multiple series, including BET’s Sistas and The Oval, BET+’s Ruthless and Bruh — all of which Perry created, writes and directs — as well as the upcoming All the Queen’s Men for BET+, which Tyler Perry Studios produces.

The bubble held up well. While there were positive cases during check-in, there were none once everyone was in the bubble, with no interruptions to any of the shoots. See more at Deadline.