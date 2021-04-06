War movie staring Joe Jonas set to film on Tybee Beach

Don’t be surprised if you see movie crews on Tybee Island in the coming weeks.

‘Devotion,’ a Korean War tale that has already shot scenes throughout Chatham County, is scheduled to film on Tybee beach in early April.

One third of the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, is among the cast.

According to Film Savannah, the beach filming will take place Wednesday, April 7 on the beach near 3rd Street. However, a set is being built weeks in advance of the shoot and 3rd Street will have to be closed for about 20 days. No driveways or private entrances will be blocked. See more here.