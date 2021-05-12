2021 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists

Only 35 scripts now remain from a record 2,385 submissions for The Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition. 17 feature film screenplays, 11 pilots, and 7 shorts represent the very best, from what was already a wonderful array of fresh and talented voices. The following few Finalists should be commended for their amazing accomplishment in having made it thus far, and please wish them the best as they square off for the distinction of being named Winners!
Feature Screenplay Finalists
AMERICAN BABYLON by Yvan Iturriaga
CIVIL BLOOD by Michal Lali Kagan & Shirley Kagan
THE COWARD OF HICKORY COUNTY by Julia Maddox
THE BLUFF by Darius Turbak
DANIEL RADCLIFFE STOLE MY LIFE by Ed Wiles
FULL COURT BONSAI by Andrew Benedict
GOOD CHANCE by Tricia Lee
GROW HOME by Jasmine Yuen-Carrucan
HOW TO SNATCH A CROWN by Dan Hass
MARCONIVILLE by Tony Clemente Jr
METASTASIS by Alessandro Guarino
POPULAR by Marley Schneier
PROVIDENCE by Tatjana Marjanovic
ROY RYDELL by Johnny Arnold
TAKEN AWAY by Katherine Hill
WHO WAS CARY GRANT? by Jon Davis
ZOMBABIES by Greyson Wyatt
Pilot Screenplay Finalists
CAMP AMERIKA by Donna McNeely Burke
CLOISTERED by M. Rowan Meyer
DEAD PLANET by Audrey McPherson & Hallie McPherson
HARVEST by Jazmyn Wright
THE MAD QUEEN by Cindy Matta
MAKING A KILLING by Valerie Bodurtha
THE N.O.C. by Lillian Wang
THE NUT FARM by Warren Clarke
THE OTHER SIDE by Allison Sanchez
PASSION FLOWER by Jae Nichelle
VILOMAH by Nathaniel Nauert
Short Screenplay Finalists
THE FORGOTTEN PLACE by Jeff Locker
HOUSE KEEPING by Leanna Adams
I AM A GENTLEMAN by Nicky Calloway
KNOT OF MY OWN by Serena Aguirre
NATE, THE MOST CONSCIENTIOUS BOMB SQUAD ROBOT by Marcus Julius
PICK OR PAT by Jordan Whiteside-Johnson
THE SLOW DECLINE OF DUKE TERROR by Nathan Cabaniss