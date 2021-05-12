2021 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists

Only 35 scripts now remain from a record 2,385 submissions for The Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition. 17 feature film screenplays, 11 pilots, and 7 shorts represent the very best, from what was already a wonderful array of fresh and talented voices. The following few Finalists should be commended for their amazing accomplishment in having made it thus far, and please wish them the best as they square off for the distinction of being named Winners!

Feature Screenplay Finalists

AMERICAN BABYLON by Yvan Iturriaga

CIVIL BLOOD by Michal Lali Kagan & Shirley Kagan

THE COWARD OF HICKORY COUNTY by Julia Maddox

THE BLUFF by Darius Turbak

DANIEL RADCLIFFE STOLE MY LIFE by Ed Wiles

FULL COURT BONSAI by Andrew Benedict

GOOD CHANCE by Tricia Lee

GROW HOME by Jasmine Yuen-Carrucan

HOW TO SNATCH A CROWN by Dan Hass

MARCONIVILLE by Tony Clemente Jr

METASTASIS by Alessandro Guarino

POPULAR by Marley Schneier

PROVIDENCE by Tatjana Marjanovic

ROY RYDELL by Johnny Arnold

TAKEN AWAY by Katherine Hill

WHO WAS CARY GRANT? by Jon Davis

ZOMBABIES by Greyson Wyatt

Pilot Screenplay Finalists

CAMP AMERIKA by Donna McNeely Burke

CLOISTERED by M. Rowan Meyer

DEAD PLANET by Audrey McPherson & Hallie McPherson

HARVEST by Jazmyn Wright

THE MAD QUEEN by Cindy Matta

MAKING A KILLING by Valerie Bodurtha

THE N.O.C. by Lillian Wang

THE NUT FARM by Warren Clarke

THE OTHER SIDE by Allison Sanchez

PASSION FLOWER by Jae Nichelle

VILOMAH by Nathaniel Nauert

Short Screenplay Finalists

THE FORGOTTEN PLACE by Jeff Locker

HOUSE KEEPING by Leanna Adams

I AM A GENTLEMAN by Nicky Calloway

KNOT OF MY OWN by Serena Aguirre

NATE, THE MOST CONSCIENTIOUS BOMB SQUAD ROBOT by Marcus Julius

PICK OR PAT by Jordan Whiteside-Johnson

THE SLOW DECLINE OF DUKE TERROR by Nathan Cabaniss