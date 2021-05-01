DreamHack Announces Free Hybrid Festival and Online Multiplayer Game “DreamHack Beyond”

|Imagine a giant titan in a fantasy world who trips, bumps his head and falls into a coma as a “sleeper” in an alternative reality. Along comes a community who, together, curate the world of which he dreams. They spread joy, love, good times, and celebrations all week long until the giant finally awakens. This is DreamHack Beyond, the new hybrid festival and online multiplayer game.
DreamHack, the immersive, gaming lifestyle experience where the gaming community comes to life, will launch the all-digital, at-home, interactive experience DreamHack Beyond on Saturday, July 24 and continue through–Saturday, July 31, 2021. DreamHack Beyond is free, and registration will be available soon.
DreamHack Beyond was created to both complement and showcase the best of DreamHack in a fresh, new way allowing players/attendees to enjoy the festival in any way they choose — from virtual cosplay competitions, amateur and professional esports tournaments, and game demos, to the expo, panels, speedrunning, live streamed music and screenings, community tournaments and more. DreamHack Beyond will offer a hybrid experience featuring everything gaming under one “virtual” roof.