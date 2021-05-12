ESPORTS HELPS MORRIS BROWN COLLEGE START ITS NEXT CHAPTER

Morris Brown College has a comeback story. And Atlanta’s competitive gaming scene will be an important chapter.

Founded in 1881 as one of Atlanta’s HBCUs, Morris Brown lost its accreditation in 2002. While enrollment at the school fluctuated between 30 to 50 students over the last nineteen years, receiving reaccreditation approval in April 2021 means that the college can apply for federal financial aid this coming academic year.

For Morris Brown’s President Dr. Kevin E. James, focusing on entrepreneurship and esports will be key to boosting admission numbers, providing students experiential learning opportunities, and connecting the campus with the wider Atlanta community.

The college’s new bachelor’s degree in global business with a concentration in Esports Performance, James told Hypepotamus, is looking to fill a hole in the Atlanta esports community. “Esports is a growing field in the city of Atlanta, but it doesn’t have a lot of minority leadership. So we wanted to be the first college in the state of Georgia to hold an esports performance degree program.”

"When I was looking at our academic programs, my mindset was I wanted to do something innovative and have a niche when it comes to the other Atlanta colleges," James added.