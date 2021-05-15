Georgia Production Partnership Partners With Dekalb, Event Tuesday

The DeKalb Entertainment Commission (DEC) is thrilled to announce that we will host our 2021 Entertainment Expo virtually on May 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. The community is invited to join this free virtual event.

Since our launch in 2017, DEC’s Entertainment Expo has advanced and strengthened the creative industry. And, over the last four years (in-person & virtually), we have been successful in sharing vital resources and information during our Entertainment Expo to debunk the myth that it is extremely difficult to break into the entertainment industry.

Additionally, DEC is delighted to shed a positive light on the phenomenal organizations and programs that we work alongside to ensure the Entertainment Industry stays alive in Georgia. We believe there is power in numbers and the impact we make together is much more significant than one individual organization can make.

To launch our 2021 series, we will focus on Georgia Production Partnership: “The Origin Story: How the Georgia Tax Credit Began and Where We’re Headed.”

Darius Evans, CEO – Tent Pole Media Group & Current Vice-President of GPP – Webinar Moderator

Ric Reitz, Actor, Writer, Producer & Past President of GPP

Shay Bentley-Griffin, Vice-Chair – GA Film, Music, & Digital Ent. Ad. Brd. & Founding President of GPP

Craig Miller, Filmmaker & Founder – Craig Miller Productions & Past Co-President of GPP

This webinar will be a one-hour panel with the founders of Georgia Production Partnership as they discuss the work behind the formation of the Georgia tax incentive and where the industry is headed next.

EVENT DETAILS

WHERE: Virtual, Registration