Release of Special 301 Report: Protecting American Creators and Innovators Around the Globe

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued the following statement by its Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier on the release of the annual Special 301 Report by the United States Trade Representative (USTR):

“The 2021 Special 301 Report highlights both the contributions of American creators to U.S. job creation, wages and economic growth, as well as the continuing challenges we face around the world. Importantly, it also reflects the Biden Administration’s commitment to strong trade policies that protect copyright, boost our nation’s economic prosperity, and foster our cultural leadership.

“RIAA welcomes the report’s focus on the role that creators and innovators play in creating high-wage jobs and fueling economic recovery. We also appreciate its focus on music community priorities, including challenges to copyright in South Africa and the implementation of the USMCA free trade agreement. And while we continue to believe the United Arab Emirates should be maintained on the Watch List for its longstanding refusal to comply with copyright requirements, we appreciate the report’s clear call for the UAE to implement a meaningful licensing regime and urge the U.S. government to engage intensively with the UAE to resolve this chronic abuse of copyright.

“RIAA applauds the rigor and extensive deliberations that went into this report and thanks Ambassador Tai, the USTR and interagency teams that worked tirelessly on today’s achievement.”