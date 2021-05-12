“The Campaign” series signs with The Fantasy Network to stream original episodes

“The Campaign” – a comedy/fantasy web series produced by Action Show Studios – has signed with The Fantasy Network to stream their original episodes. The series, about gamers physically transported into the world of their role-playing adventure, will be available on The Fantasy Network beginning August 27, 2021.

“After watching the first episode,” said Fantasy Network Founding Partner Ben Dobyns, “I was totally hooked. ‘The Campaign’ will be a fantastic fit for our audience.” Matthew Metzger created “The Campaign” and echoes Dobyns’ sentiments. “The Fantasy Network is the perfect home for our show. It gives us an opportunity to introduce ‘The Campaign’ to a wide and engaging audience. I can’t wait.”

Action Show Studios producer and director Josh Warren spoke about the working relationship with The Fantasy Network. “They’re very supportive of independent content creators. And they work with shows to help make them a success. Which is refreshing.”

In addition to The Fantasy Network, “The Campaign” can also be seen on their Patreon page – https://www.patreon.com/thecampaignshow

Action Show Studios began production on “The Campaign” in the Metro Atlanta area in June 2019. In October 2019, “The Campaign” began fundraising on Seed & Spark with a goal of raising $10,000 to continue production. They exceeded their goal and were able to get back on set in January 2020.