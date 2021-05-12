“The Campaign” series signs with The Fantasy Network to stream original episodes

“The Campaign” – a comedy/fantasy web series produced by Action Show Studios – has signed with The Fantasy Network to stream their original episodes. The series, about gamers physically transported into the world of their role-playing adventure, will be available on The Fantasy Network beginning August 27, 2021.
“After watching the first episode,” said Fantasy Network Founding Partner Ben Dobyns, “I was totally hooked. ‘The Campaign’ will be a fantastic fit for our audience.” Matthew Metzger created “The Campaign” and echoes Dobyns’ sentiments. “The Fantasy Network is the perfect home for our show. It gives us an opportunity to introduce ‘The Campaign’ to a wide and engaging audience. I can’t wait.”
Action Show Studios producer and director Josh Warren spoke about the working relationship with The Fantasy Network. “They’re very supportive of independent content creators. And they work with shows to help make them a success. Which is refreshing.”
In addition to The Fantasy Network, “The Campaign” can also be seen on their Patreon page – https://www.patreon.com/thecampaignshow
Action Show Studios began production on “The Campaign” in the Metro Atlanta area in June 2019. In October 2019, “The Campaign” began fundraising on Seed & Spark with a goal of raising $10,000 to continue production. They exceeded their goal and were able to get back on set in January 2020.
“The Campaign” centers around seven close friends – Rick, Barbara, Henry, Dana, Lee, Preston, and Sid – who, after 10 years, have reconnected at their high school reunion.
After the reunion, they head to Sid’s house and pick up with their old role-playing game. Things get a little too real when they are transported into the game itself – complete with orcs, goblins, and evil wizards. The group now has but one campaign objective – find a way home.
“The Campaign” cast includes newcomers Mike Morrison as “Rick”, Alli Noto as “Barbara”, Melissa McGrath as “Dana”, Tom von Dohlen as “Henry”, Jacob Jones as “Lee”, Ryan Toto as “Preston” and series creator Matt Metzer as “Sid”.
“The Campaign” is written by Cathy Poley, Bill Szabrak, John D. Babcock III and Matt Metzger.
ABOUT THE FANTASY NETWORK
The Fantasy Network (TFN) is a creator-owned video-on-demand and crowdfunding platform founded in 2018. With most content ad-free and free-to-watch, and featuring independent science fiction and fantasy films and television from globe-spanning independent filmmakers, TFN’s mission is to build direct relationships between fans and creators, empowering audiences to renew the shows that they love. TFN is founded by the award-winning teams behind Zombie Orpheus Entertainment (“The Gamers”, “JourneyQuest”, “Strowlers”), Arrowstorm Entertainment (“The Outpost”, “Mythica”), The Forge Studios (“The Rangers”), and Recursor TV. In addition to streaming and crowdfunding, in 2020 TFN’s unique interactive technology provided virtual event services for the 78th Annual WorldCon, the Hugo Awards, the Gen Con Film Festival, the 48 Hour Film Project, and more.