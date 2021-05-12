Tyler Perry Fills Out Cast for Netflix Film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Tyler Perry is rounding out the cast of his new Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues.

Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold have boarded the movie. They join previously announced castmembers Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer.

Written and directed by Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South. Perry penned the screenplay 26 years ago, the first one he’d ever written.

A Jazzman’s Blues began shooting this week in Savannah, Georgia, and at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the multi-hyphenate films most of his projects. Perry and his shingle’s president of production and development Michelle Sneed will executive produce the movie. It’s currently set for a 2022 release on the streaming service.

“I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner,” says Perry. The film expands Netflix’s relationship with Perry, whose 2020 film A Fall From Grace was seen by 39 million households in its first month on Netflix. See more at THR.