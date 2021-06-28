Columbus native plays Kevin Hart’s mom in new Netflix movie ‘Fatherhood’

Striving for three decades to receive a named role in a major film production, Columbus native Thedra Porter has reached that goal in a movie featuring one of Hollywood’s most popular stars.

Porter plays Kevin Hart’s mother in “Fatherhood,” a dramatic comedy based on a true story about how a widowed new dad raises his daughter. It’s streaming exclusively on Netflix.

“It really feels great,” Porter told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview from New York City. “It’s very rewarding to be among the legends in this industry.” See more here.