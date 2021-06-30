Film Columbus GA Event: Gaming, music and film highlighted

Business owners and entertainment professionals from Columbus and beyond attended the Film Columbus GA virtual event on Wednesday, June 23rd. The event, usually held live, connects entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses.

The meeting was facilitated by Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “The region is busy generally and we are especially satisfied with the level of activity within the film and entertainment industry in Columbus,” said Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “We were happy to provide an update about specific projects and also hear more about opportunities in gaming and music from our guest speakers.”

– Asante Bradford of the Georgia Department of Economic Development shared updates on gaming and Esports in Georgia and its relationship to moviemaking and filming.

– Music manager and executive Aneesah Bray talked about the music business and how it relates and interacts with video production, gaming and other entertainment opportunities in Georgia.

Listen to the replay by downloading the recording here.

“We want to thank Asante and Aneesah for sharing their time with us,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “From our discussion in the meeting, it’s clear there are significant opportunities lay ahead for Columbus in gaming, music, esports and of course filmmaking.”

The date for the next quarterly meeting will be announced soon.

