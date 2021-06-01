Film Savannah Update

Trending
The Underground Railroad
The Underground Railroad series, directed by Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, premiered May 14th on Amazon Prime. The Underground Railroad “is a new series that chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the Antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil.” A large portion of the production was filmed in the Savannah region and in other parts of Georgia. The limited series is available now on Amazon Prime.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an all new Marvel Studios and Disney + original series, that ” follow[s]the events of Avengers: Endgame.  Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.” The  series, directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman, premiered on March 19th on Disney +. The series filmed all over Georgia including the Savannah region. See if you can spot coastal Georgia doubling as Louisiana in the first episode.
Friendship Never Dies
Despite the pandemic last year, several projects safely filmed in our area including a thriller film Friendship Never DiesOn Friday April 2, Friendship Never Dies premiered on the Lifetime Movie Network.
Sunshine In a Glass
Devotion, a major motion picture filmed in the Savannah regionwrapped in April.  During filming of the movie, Joe Jonas also starred in a commercial filmed locally titled This Summer’s Forecast: Sunshine in a Glass with Tanqueray Sevilla Orange & Joe Jonas.
Tybee Island Sees Positive Benefits of Movies Filming
WJCL‘s Stephen Moody interviewed Shawn Gillen, City Manager of Tybee Island, for a segment called “Filming Financial Impact: Tybee Island Sees Positive Benefits of Movies Filming.”  In the interview, Shawn Gillen talks about how much everyone likes to see Tybee on the big screen and how local location managers are “very respectful of the city and try not to disrupt things. They try to keep the noise down if they have to set up early in the morning. And it’s a treat for residents and businesses as well.” Gillen adds that “it’s rare for studios to cause issues with the locals.”

 

Courtesy Savannah Regional Film Commission. The Savannah Regional Film Commission provides updates and current news through their website and social media pages.  Please contact the SRFC office at (912) 447-4159 if you have questions.   

