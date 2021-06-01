Film Savannah Update

|
The Underground Railroad
series, directed by Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins
and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel
by Colson Whitehead
, premiered May 14th
on Amazon Prime. The Underground Railroad
“is a new series that chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the Antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil.” A large portion of the production was filmed in the Savannah region and in other parts of Georgia. The limited series is available now on Amazon Prime
.