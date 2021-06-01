Film Savannah Update

WJCL‘s Stephen Moody interviewed Shawn Gillen, City Manager of Tybee Island, for a segment called “Filming Financial Impact: Tybee Island Sees Positive Benefits of Movies Filming.” In the interview, Shawn Gillen talks about how much everyone likes to see Tybee on the big screen and how local location managers are “very respectful of the city and try not to disrupt things. They try to keep the noise down if they have to set up early in the morning. And it’s a treat for residents and businesses as well.” Gillen adds that “it’s rare for studios to cause issues with the locals.”