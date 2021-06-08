GA Music Foundation Partners With Lost Art Music Festival

Experience music again! Lost Art Music Festival debuts June 12, 2021 at gorgeous Foxhall Resort in Douglasville with a lineup featuring St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Shovels & Rope, The War and Treaty, Ben Nichols of Lucero and The Pink Stones, plus a Friday Night Kickoff Show with Aaron Lee Tasjan.

The fine folks at Lost Art Music Fest have graciously named the Georgia Music Foundation as their non-profit partner. Online ticket-buyers will have the option to donate to the Georgia Music Foundation and attendees are encouraged to visit the Foundation tent during the festival. Stop by to see us while you’re enjoying cocktails from Cathead Distillery, beers from New Belgium and all the fantastic food trucks!

Tickets are available here: $25 for Friday night, $69.25 for festival general admission and $168 for VIP tickets. Be sure to read the safety section for the latest info on efforts to meet and exceed all guidelines fro the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Georgia.