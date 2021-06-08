Groundbreaking Expansions Coming To Savannah’s Film Industry

Georgia’s film industry continues to flourish, not just in metro Atlanta, but in several regions across the state. One of the most promising film production hubs is the charming coastal city of Savannah, which brought in an outstanding $266.3 million just in 2019 thanks to the expanding industry.

And now, a variety of exciting new developments are underway all across the city. These budding projects will bring an even greater economic impact to the beloved tourist destination and further cement Georgia’s name as the “Hollywood of the South.”

SCAD to Host Nation’s Largest College Movie Studio

The Savannah College of Art and Design is going all-in on its movie production programs and facilities, becoming a national leader and setting a new standard for college film studios. Last month, the school announced a massive 10.9-acre expansion to its state-of-the-art Savannah Film Studios complex, which will make it the largest college movie studio in the country. The upcoming development will feature a huge Hollywood-style backlot, a high-tech extended reality (XR) stage, and many new indoor soundstages and facilities.

The backlot will emulate various settings like Savannah’s iconic historic district, a suburban scene with a town hall and an array of homes, and an urban environment with alleyways and a gas station. The facility will be designed by Paul Wonsek Associates, the same company that architected Atlanta’s landmark Tyler Perry Studios.

SCAD’s new extended reality (XR) stage will be the first of its kind in the Southeast, bringing limitless possibilities to any production. The 2,000-square-foot stage combines next-gen virtual reality and augmented reality technology to realistically turn the stage into any setting imaginable in a relatively small space. Both the XR stage and the first phase of the backlot will be completed in Fall 2021.

Georgia Tech’s Savannah Campus May Be Converted into Film Studio

The University System of Georgia’s Vice Chancellor for Real Estate and Facilities Sandra Neuse has proposed plans to replace Georgia Tech’s current Savannah campus with a large movie production studio. The project would be executed in partnership with the Georgia Film Academy and would bring major opportunities to the region which is always looking for new scalable, purpose-built soundstages and production facilities. See more here.