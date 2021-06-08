Kemp visits Gwinnett Tech for groundbreaking of $37.8 million project

The college broke ground on a computer information systems, cybersecurity and emerging technologies building near the southern end of its Lawrenceville campus. It is also adding 36,000 square feet to an existing building nearby.

“It is going to be a game changer for us and will really help us to continue to sell this state to those who want to expand here or move their business here,” Kemp told the crowd.

Cybersecurity is an increasingly popular subject for the college's students. Enrollment in its program rose to more than 500 students in its first two years, Gwinnett Tech President D. Glen Cannon said in an interview. The college is also hoping to pull in more students interested in another hot career: video gaming. It is planning an eSports lab and a gaming technologies room. High school students taking dual enrollment courses at the college will be eligible for the gaming courses, Cannon said.