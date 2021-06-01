Sande Chen to Keynote CIMFest June 12

Sande Chen earned a Writers Guild nomination for her work on Witcher and leads the IGDA’s Game Design special interest group. Join us June 12 as she keynotes CIMFest with “Flavored by Authenticity: How personal experiences amplify narrative.”

Sande Chen is a writer and game designer whose game credits span more than 15 years in the industry. Her writing credits include 1999 Independent Games Festival winner Terminus and the 2007 PC RPG of the Year, The Witcher, for which she was nominated for a Writers Guild Award in Videogame Writing. She is the co-author of Serious Games: Games That Educate, Train, and Inform. She also has a Grammy nomination. She can be found on Twitter: @sandechen

Other sessions include:

Winning Early Access / Stu Phelps and Jason Hillhouse

Irrigating The River of Content: How to make workflows that work / Ryan Kline

Designing Non-Toxic Communities / Sande Chen, Brad Merritt, Kat De Shields-Moon, Josh Quinnett, Auverin Morrow, Jared Creasey (Tripwire Interactive)

Relational Joints: Gameplay / Simon Hoffiz

Your Text Editor and You / Clark Chambers

The Quest for Social Connection / Kimmiko and Atlanta Gamer Life

How Live Streaming can Push the Industry Forward / The VR Girl

A Tale of Two Graphs: Definitive Proof that The Franchise Effect is Slightly More Powerful than the Ever-Shrinking Market Curve / Joe Cassavaugh

How Much: Free!