Speakers Announced for Next Film Columbus GA Event, Asante Bradford and Aneesah-Bray

The Columbus Film Commission is inviting those interested to attend the next Film Columbus GA event. This virtual event will take place on June 23rd at 3:00 PM and will be hosted via ZOOM.

Please RSVP for the event by clicking here. Upon receipt, you will receive a link and instructions for attending the event.

Agenda:

– Welcome from Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA

– Comments and facilitation of the meeting from Joel Slocumb, Film Commissioner

– Focus on Gaming and Esports in Georgia and its relationship to entertainment in Georgia with Asante Bradford of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

– The music management business and how it intertwines with video production, gaming and other entertainment opportunities in Georgia with Aneesah Bray.

“We are very excited about our next quarterly Film Columbus GA event. These two speakers bring a very rounded approach to what’s happening in Georgia and the Columbus region, ” stated Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “Gaming, music, esports and filming are intertwined and important parts of building a vibrant community. Our focus for this meeting will help us have a better understanding of these relationships.”

Asante Bradford is Project Manager for Digital Entertainment and Emerging Media for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the sales and marketing arm for the State of Georgia. The Global Commerce Division conducts extensive business development, sales, marketing and promotional activities in order to attract entertainment projects and businesses to the state. The division’s team also assists the local, national and international entertainment industries with information, expertise and resources.

Aneesah Bray originally from Los Angeles, California, is a manager with multi-level experience in administration and management working in music, film, private industry and nonprofit organizations. Aneesah is on the Executive Board of Georgia Music Partners and the President of Georgia Production Partnership. She runs Creative Collective Capital, a yearly finance forum for Entertainment Investors and strategists and ABC. She is also Chief Organizer for Backstage Entertainment Federal Credit Union in Atlanta GA.