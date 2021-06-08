Studios and Filmmakers Celebrate the Return of the Big Screen at In-Theatre Event

Leaders from 13 film studios showcased a sampling of their summer movie releases in celebration of the nationwide return of movie theatres. As a part of The Big Screen Is Back initiative, yesterday’s event featured presentations from studio heads and executives, as well as notable actors and filmmakers, including JJ Abrams and Maggie Q.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a surprise appearance at the AMC Century City 15 Theatres to open the event and officially declare: “We are Back!” Jason Blum provided closing remarks.

The Big Screen Is Back is an unprecedented cross-industry coalition of studios, exhibitors, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), the Motion Picture Association (MPA), and it is led by a small group of leading entertainment industry figures. Launched on April 25 during the Oscars® pre-show telecast, the initiative will continue throughout the summer to support the return of the movie-going experience.

Yesterday’s media showcase event featured never-before-seen footage of this summer’s most anticipated movies, conversations with filmmakers, and presentations from studio leaders – as well as the appearance from the former Governor. Participating actors and filmmakers included John Chu (In The Heights); Maggie Q (The Protégé, Mission: Impossible III), Sam Richardson (Werewolves Within, Veep); Nicole Riegel (Holler); and Janicza Bravo (Zola). Leaders from Blumhouse, MGM/United Artists Releasing, NEON, Paramount Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. presented at the event.

The big screen event took place as confidence in moviegoing in the United States continues to increase. As of Sunday, 70 percent of Americans said they are now “very” or “somewhat” comfortable seeing movies on the big screen – a record high since the pandemic shut-down started last year, according to the National Research Group (NRG).

Seventy-seven percent of people said they expect to be comfortable by June, and 84 percent said they are comfortable once they learn about the comprehensive movie theatre health and safety measures, according to NRG. Eighty-nine percent expect to be comfortable once COVID-19 vaccines are more broadly available.

As of today, movie theatres are at least partially open in all 50 states.