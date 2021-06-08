Teen makes dream come true at Atlanta film studio

Each year, kids living with critical illnesses are granted life-changing wishes. For one special young man from Cartersville, GA, that wish is one step closer than before.

Make-A-Wish Georgia partnered up with Trilith Studios and The Georgia Film Academy to bring to life the wish of 16-year old Zach, whose wish is to create his very own film.

11Alive’s Cheryl Preheim spoke with the teen who is watching his own behind the scenes dreams come to life.

While in the midst of the pandemic, Zach worked tirelessly on his script with the mentorship of some of the industry’s best.

Zach’s film began shooting on location April 17, uniting a talented pool of filmmakers, with credits ranging from “Ozark” to “Stranger Things”, to bring Zach’s vision to life.

It is a place where creativity comes to life – for the world to watch. Projects like Avengers, WandaVision, Guardians of the Galaxy all made at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia.

One of the latest projects is like nothing they’ve done before.