Winterfest by MomoCon Welcomes Back Pop Culture Fans to Atlanta

Attendees can join panels and meet-and-greets with Billy West (Futurama, Space Jam) and other surprise voice actors from famous franchises this December. Winterfest by MomoCon’s exhibitors will also include game developers, the hottest pop culture merchandise, and more.

MomoCon will reveal its final form and make its full return to Atlanta on May 26-29, 2022, bringing voice actor Fred Tatasciore (Futurama, Mortal Kombat X, Bugsnax), Stranglehold Wrestling’s four days of wrestling featuring WWE star Kurt Angle, new announcements from AAA and indie game developers, the return of vendors and arcade games, and more. Additional details regarding the 2022 event will be announced in the coming months.

The last in-person event, MomoCon 2019, was the most attended event in the show’s history, bringing together more than 39,000 fans. Featuring star guests Goichi “Suda51” Suda announcing the release of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Kenji Kamiyama, director of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and Shinji Aramaki, co-director with Kamiyama on the upcoming Blade Runner – Black Lotus, discussing past and upcoming projects, panels with Aksys Games, Inti Creates, Supergiant Games, and much more.

“After almost two years of being away, it’s great to bring the MomoCon community back to an in-person event,” said Chris Stuckey, Co-Chair, MomoCon. “Winterfest by MomoCon is a smaller scale event with the same flair as the original MomoCon events–fans can expect the same level of quality, energy and fun they’ve come to experience all these years, and we sure won’t disappoint them after staying in for so long!”