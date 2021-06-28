Women in Music Atlanta: Five City Music Tour

Women in Music (WIM) Atlanta connected with four fellow WIM Chapters to feature women leaders and performers in five of the top music cities in the U.S. — Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville and New York City in June. The online event, entitled WIM Atlanta Presents: Five City Music Tour, was free for WIM members all over the U.S.

Kicking off the event was a keynote from Advisor, Investor, Former COO and President of Focus Brands Kat Cole. Next, participants chose one of two curated Discussion Rooms for conversations centered on key topics in the music industry; or visit the Performance Room to experience a featured artist from each of the five partner cities.

“Women in Music has grown to more than 25 global chapters from Atlanta to India. I’m excited to help connect some of our fellow chapters so that, together, we can feature amazing women across five of the top music cities in the U.S.,” said WIM Atlanta Founder and Chair Hadley Poole. “The virtual world of this last year has been particularly challenging for the music industry, so we really wanted to create something special where attendees can interact with our guest speakers and performers in real time while also continuing supporting each other in the larger music community…”