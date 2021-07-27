Cloud to Ground: Activity Update, New Hire

NEW PROJECTS

Cloud to Ground recently wrapped work on some exciting projects, including a new series for Facebook Watch, a Nike commercial, and the inaugural season of Fan Controlled Football for Twitch.

NEW MOVIE

Cloud to Ground provided camera, lighting, grip, production supplies, and trucks for the feature film Home Safe. Directed by Jacob Vaughan, and produced by Crazy Legs Features, the movie is about a magazine editor and her husband who are threatened by a mysterious houseguest as they await the birth of their first child. The film is currently in post-production here at Cloud to Ground, with completion expected this Fall.

GIVE US SOME SPACE!

Another big piece of news: we are in the process of moving to a larger space to accommodate our growing business. We are always ready to give you a tour to check out all that we have to offer, including all of your production equipment needs, a soundstage and green screen.

NEW CUBE TRUCK

Now available for your production needs: we have recently added a 3-ton Chevy Camera truck to our rental fleet. It comes with a hydraulic lift gate, integrated interior and exterior LED lighting, pass-through for charging batteries, built-in workstation for media management, storage shelving and e-track for securing carts and equipment.

New Hire

Hailey Heins joined us in October as Director of Post Production. She brings a wealth of post-production experience, having served as Post Supervisor on more than 20 projects for a variety of companies, including Bravo, AMC, Hallmark, TLC, PBS, History Channel and Anheuser-Busch. She has also worked on Post projects for CMT, National Geographic, VH-1, TBS, OWN and MTV. Hailey has the reins of the Cloud to Ground Post operations and is responsible for all post activities, including staffing, scheduling, budgeting and workflow optimizations. Her team works on a range of projects, including features, scripted and unscripted series, branded content, documentaries and commercials.