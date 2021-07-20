Eclipse Creative, Inc. Uproots the Idea of Backyard Farming in “Homegrown” Series on Discovery+

Eclipse Creative, Inc., an Atlanta-based team of full-service storytellers, is proud to announce the launch of its latest creation, “Homegrown,” on Magnolia Network and Discovery+. Executive produced by Jennifer Mador and Showrunner Nicole Chiulli, Homegrown follows Jamila Norman, an Atlanta-based farmer, as she helps families transform their ordinary, urban backyards into working farms. Leaning on her background in environmental engineering, Jamila shares her expertise on everything from raising city chickens and honeybees to composting and growing fresh fruits and vegetables. Viewers will be transported out of their homes as they watch families with a heart for gardening find their green thumb.

“Homegrown is the perfect combination of beautiful transformations, entertainment and comfort. It truly gives viewers a sense of connection; to the source of their food, nature and family,” said Jennifer Mador, show creator, executive producer and one of the founding partners of Eclipse Creative, Inc. “In what’s been an extreme time of uncertainty, we are proud to create something empowering that encourages viewers to try something new and rewarding. We look forward to the series launch and can’t wait to see what this will inspire.”

Each episode of the six-episode series for season 1 focuses on creative solutions for transforming unique landscapes into lush gardens. Viewers will learn how they can create sustainable gardens and understand the benefits to this lifestyle change including healthier options and less trips to the local grocery store. Outside of tangible takeaways, each episode of Homegrown will be centered around a virtue that can be taught or demonstrated through backyard farming such as patience, balance, and rejuvenation, to name a few.

Watch Homegrown season 1 and see Eclipse Creative’s work as show creator, writer, producer, production and post exclusively on the Magnolia Network on Discovery+. Show trailer can be found here. Tune in for a new episode with new episodes streaming the following four Fridays afterward.

About Eclipse Creative, Inc.

Eclipse Creative is a team of passionate creatives who are obsessed with great storytelling. We write, produce, shoot, edit and design. We work to understand your brand intimately so we can speak its voice to deliver compelling content for broadcast, digital and social media. We create episodic, promos, upfronts, branded content and corporate videos. Our clients include Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, TLC, HGTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, The Weather Channel, Avanos, Home Depot and WebMD.