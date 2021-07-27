Etowah Film Festival will be back in person for Year 3 at the Historic Canton Theatre in Canton, Georgia October 7-10. Hosting a wide variety of local and international films, panels, a screenplay competition, and networking parties throughout the weekend, EFF’s mission is to reinvigorate the theatrical experience through unique, thoughtful, curation and a hell of a lot of fun.

We would like to offer Georgia Entertainment subscribers and readers a 75% discount on film and screenplay subscriptions using the code “GaNews” at checkout. To submit and find more information, head to our FilmFreeway page via the link below: