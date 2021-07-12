Georgia Council for the Arts Awards More Than $2 Million in Grant Funding to Support Arts Throughout Georgia

The Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), today announced the recipients of its Bridge, Project, and Arts Education grants as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. A total of 266 grants were awarded that will provide more than $2 million in funding towards arts initiatives throughout the state.

The Bridge Grant will provide funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 art projects, and 77 programs received funding through the Arts Education Program Grant. A complete list of the 218 first-round fiscal year 2022 grantees can be found here.

“Georgia’s arts industry strengthens our economy, supports tens of thousands of jobs in cities and towns of all sizes across the state, and plays a meaningful role in our daily lives,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Considering the numerous challenges faced by arts organizations during the pandemic, we are particularly pleased to distribute this funding to help these organizations create, innovate, and flourish. Ultimately, these grants will be felt widely as they benefit our economy and contribute to the vibrancy of our state.”

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Arts, and $904,000 from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, schools, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the fall of 2021.

“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state.”

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) used Peer Review Panels to judge and review the eligible applications received. Following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts, the panelists are made up of GCA Council members, fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, and citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.

Georgia’s creative industries have a reported $62.5 billion impact on the economy, generating roughly $37 billion in revenue and accounting for about 140,000 jobs in the state.