Georgian Michael Sokol’s ‘Postal’ is Now Available

I’m thrilled to finally be able to announce that a film I produced called Postal has been released on all major streaming platforms for rent and purchase.
I’m excited to finally be sharing the film beyond festivals and home screenings and obviously hope that billions of people worldwide see it multiple times, but truthfully I’d be happy if just a buttload of people saw it, including you.
It’s a comedy, really more of a dark comedy by an incredibly talented writer/director named Tyler Falbo. If you’ve ever had a terrible customer service experience, it’ll resonate with you. It’s also about 80ish minutes and makes for an easy watch any night of the week.
Here’s a link to the trailer to give you a taste.
Note it’s not available on Netflix, so you’ll have to stream and chill some other way. It is however available to rent or buy on:
Apple TV+
AT&T U-Verse
DirecTV
Dish Network and Sling TV
iN DEMAND
Amazon
iTunes
Vudu
Xbox
Google Play
YouTube Movies
FandangoNOW
And something called Swank, which sounds much more lewd than it really is. Thanks and look forward to hearing your thoughts! If you’re inclined to leave a review, that would be amazing and appreciated.—