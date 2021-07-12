Inaugural Olympic Virtual Series Successfully Concludes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) collaborated with five International Sports Federations and game publishers to produce the inaugural Olympic Virtual Series (OVS), the first-ever, Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports and open to the public. The highly-anticipated new Series kicked off on 13 May with staggered competition starts that gave each sport a spotlight. The OVS concluded on 23 June, “Olympic Day,” with all of the Event Finals broadcast throughout the day including Baseball, Sailing, Rowing, Cycling and Motor Sport Events. All media assets are available here. “With this inaugural Olympic Virtual Series, the IOC has taken an important and successful first step into the virtual sports space,” said International Olympic Committee Sports Director Kit McConnell. The winners of the Olympic Virtual Series Baseball, Motor Sport and Sailing Events received an Olympic Virtual Series Plaque (winner, 1st runner up, 2nd runner up). The winner (first place only) of each of the competitive events will also have the opportunity to hold the Olympic Virtual Series trophy at a special awarding occasion to be organised later in 2021, subject to travel possibilities during this global pandemic. OLYMPIC VIRTUAL SERIES RESULTS