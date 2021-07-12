Trending
Inaugural Olympic Virtual Series Successfully Concludes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) collaborated with five International Sports Federations and game publishers to produce the inaugural Olympic Virtual Series (OVS), the first-ever, Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports and open to the public. The highly-anticipated new Series kicked off on 13 May with staggered competition starts that gave each sport a spotlight. The OVS concluded on 23 June, “Olympic Day,” with all of the Event Finals broadcast throughout the day including Baseball, Sailing, Rowing, Cycling and Motor Sport Events. All media assets are available here.

“With this inaugural Olympic Virtual Series, the IOC has taken an important and successful first step into the virtual sports space,” said International Olympic Committee Sports Director Kit McConnell.

The winners of the Olympic Virtual Series Baseball, Motor Sport and Sailing Events received an Olympic Virtual Series Plaque (winner, 1st runner up, 2nd runner up). The winner (first place only) of each of the competitive events will also have the opportunity to hold the Olympic Virtual Series trophy at a special awarding occasion to be organised later in 2021, subject to travel possibilities during this global pandemic.

OLYMPIC VIRTUAL SERIES RESULTS
BASEBALL EVENT
Watch Baseball Event Highlights Here
Since the start of the OVS, players from Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei have battled for a chance to be part of the Tournament and/or Home Run Derby finals, played on eBASEBALL POWERFUL PRO BASEBALL 2020 under the guidance of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

  • Home Run Derby (Nintendo Switch) Watch Replay Here
    • Winner: Ryohei “Pome” Osaka
    • 1st Runner-up: Yusuke “CHAPIO” Tominaga
    • 2nd Runner-up: ／Hiroki “Taijyu” Horiike
  • Tournament Finals (PlayStation 4) Watch Replay Here
    • Winner: Syoma “SHORA” Mori
    • 1st Runner-up: Yoshinori “TAKU” Kato
    • 2nd Runner-up: Yosuke “MesiHARA” Fujomoto
MOTOR SPORT EVENT
Watch Motor Sport Event Highlights Here
Played out on Gran TurismoTM Sport under the auspices of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event comprised an 11-day global qualifier where players battled to set the fastest lap in a time trial to win a chance to represent their country in the World Finals.
SAILING EVENT
Watch Sailing Event Highlights Here
Played on Virtual Regatta in participation with World Sailing, the Inshore Series featured three action-fuelled events which each crowned a winner.
  • FINALS — INSHORE SERIES
Beginning on 28 May, the Offshore Event focused on tactics, strategy and judgment. Players joined the “Rio to Tokyo Race,” which took 25-30 days to complete and ended on 23 June. All eSailors had the opportunity to choose amongst four sailing routes to complete the race.
  • RIO TO TOKYO RACE — OFFSHORE EVENT Watch Highlights Here
    • Winner: Erik Danielsson (SWE)
    • 1st Runner-up: Christopher Powers (USA) — Watch Powers Here
    • 2nd Runner-up: Luiz Carlos Bonetti (BRA)
ROWING EVENT
Watch Rowing Event Highlights Here
Row for a Cause Winner — 23 June Watch Replay Here
Since May 31, participants have contributed in the Rio to Tokyo Rowing Event while simultaneously supporting three of the Olympic Refuge Foundation Programmes — which help champion the Olympic Refuge Foundation Programme that supports young people affected by displacement through sport.
  • The winning charity was Colombia — with a goal to protect young refugees and increase their access to safe sport through structured sports activities. A total of 5,772 displaced Venezuelans and Colombians will contribute to and participate in the programme.
CYCLING EVENT
Watch Cycling Event Highlights Here
Through the use of Zwift, and under the guidance of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), participants all over the globe were able to be part of the OVS Cycling Event.
  • Ultimate Chase Race — 18 June Watch Replay Here
    • The Chase Race was a bike race with a twist. Competitors were gridded depending on their cycling ability and riders were set off at different intervals with the strongest riders starting last. Their aim — to chase everyone down before the finish line.
    • Included were: Sir Chris Hoy, Alberto Contador, Fabian Cancellara, Kristin Armstrong, Dame Sarah Storey, Mel C (Sporty Spice), and more.
  • 24-Hour Group Ride — 23 June, “Olympic Day” Watch Replay Here
    • The final Group Ride took place over a 24-hour period, with a different person leading the ride each hour, including: UCI President David Lappartient and Michael Rogers, Georgia Simmerling, Anna van der Breggen, Alberto Contador, Shanaze Reade, Sir Chris Hoy, Fabian Cancellara and Kristin Armstrong.
