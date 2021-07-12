Look for Macon as Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ hits theaters

Marvel’s “Black Widow” is now out in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access. There’s a chance you’ll spot some familiar locations if you watch closely.

Late in production during October 2019, the area around Macon’s Terminal Station closed for several days of filming.

While there’s no guarantee that scenes from the trailer will actually make it into the main movie (some often don’t make it into the final cut) there are some scenes to watch for if you do catch it in theaters.

In the picture above, you can clearly see downtown Macon in the background of this shot of actor William Hurt who portrays General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a recurring character in the Marvel Universe.