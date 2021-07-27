SCAD Savannah Film Festival will return in-person and virtually in October

Now entering its 24th year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will return in-person and virtually Saturday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Presented by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the annual festival is filled with cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. Each year, more than 63,000 people attend the eight-day festival. The SCAD Savannah Film Festival kicks off with a gala opening night screening and reception, while the rest of the week features scheduled competition screenings, premiere screenings, workshops, lectures, panels, and receptions. The Docs to Watch series, hosted by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, presenting the top 10 documentaries of the year. The festival concludes with a closing awards brunch as well as a special closing night screening and reception.

The 2020 festival took place virtually, honoring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Rachel Brosnahan, Millie Bobby Brown, Billy Crystal, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Glen Keane, Delroy Lindo, Tessa Thompson, and Steven Yeun.

The festival has become a distinguished stop on the road to the Academy Awards, hosting exclusive screenings, competition films, feature films, documentaries, shorts, animated films, panel discussions, and workshops at SCAD’s historic theaters and industry-leading studio spaces.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 1, tickets and passes will be available for purchase online at savannahboxoffice.com, by telephone at 912.525.5050, or in person at the Savannah Box Office at 216 E. Broughton St. in Savannah. Follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram @savfilmfest and use the hashtag #SAVFF.