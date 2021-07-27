The Black Cat Picture Show, Augusta film festival is coming up

For the seventh year in a row The Black Cat Picture Show, Augusta’s premier international film festival, brings high caliber independent films and filmmakers to Augusta for a weekend devoted to cinema and cinema lovers alike.

This year we had the pleasure of being contacted by A24 Films to screen their latest cinematic epic, The Green Knight, as part of our festival’s opening night lineup.

Touted by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the ten finest festivals of the summer, The Black no Cat Picture Show is an adjudicated film festival (the only one in Augusta) that provides a platform for independent film artists to exhibit their work in an intimate setting that allows for the exchange of ideas and passion for artistic growth.

Films from all around the world including New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Germany, The U. K., and across The U.S. that have been vying for the coveted awards and cash prizes will be screened at Le Chat Noir in downtown Augusta over the three day festival weekend.

Full festival passes (which include entry to the catered filmmakers reception and Viewers Choice Award voting ballot) and individual day passes are available at BlackCatPictureShow.com.

Make plans to join us for a weekend of New Cinema in the Old South.

The Black Cat Picture Show is an outreach of the federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Le Chat Noir, seeking to connect independent filmmakers and film lovers from around the world by cultivating an atmosphere of creativity, collaboration, and enthusiasm for independent film in Augusta, Georgia.

Contact:

Robb Smith

Le Chat Noir

304 8th Street

Augusta, GA 30901

O: 706-722-3322

C: 803-292-5857

[email protected]