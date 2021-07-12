Trilith Studios, Georgia Film Academy help 16-year-old create Make-A-Wish sci-fi film

Make-A-Wish Georgia provides wishes for critically or chronically ailing children such as sending them to Disney World, providing an emotional support puppy or becoming a zookeeper for a day. But Zach’s wish is one of the most ambitious ones the organization has ever pulled off, working with Trilith Studios in Fayetteville (home to many a Marvel movie) and the Georgia Film Academy to make it happen. About 250 people are taking part in creating this film, which involves a full crew, special effects, sets and location shots, as well as postproduction.

The film, still unnamed, will be 15 minutes long and involves a six-day shoot with three days on the road. Zach shot scenes at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School in Fayetteville, a house on Trilith property and Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome. The other three days were on set at the Georgia Film Academy where full-time professionals worked side by side with students to make the film happen. See more at AJC.