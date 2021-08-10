Columbus Film Commission Quarterly Meeting Announced for Local Professionals

Special speakers, an update on the Columbus film scene, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region. Space is limited, please RSVP by emailing [email protected]

As a result of the success of Georgia’s film industry and specifically the progress in Columbus, GA, the Columbus Film Commission will host it’s next quarterly meeting in-person on September 22, 2021. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses. The next event will be held at the River Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 3:00 PM.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of these meetings is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“Despite the pandemic, we have enjoyed incredible success in 2021 landing productions and being considered for many others,” said Peter Bowden, President and CEO of VisitColumbusGA and the Columbus Film Commission. “We are thrilled to be back in person at the River Center for our next quarterly gathering.”

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals. Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner explains. “Film Columbus GA’s quarterly gatherings is for networking and education that the community is invited to attend. Together with our companion web site its a great way for those in and outside the area to stay updated on happenings in Columbus as it relates to the film industry.”

Speakers will be announced soon. The event will begin at 3:00 PM and ends promptly at 5:00 PM on September 22nd. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. RSVP by emailing [email protected]