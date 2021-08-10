Columbus: Nature Now hosts Wild and Scenic Film Festival ON TOUR

This signature event occurs at the CSU Riverside Theater Complex, in the heart of downtown, near the banks of the Chattahoochee River. Alongside three days of multiple Film Blocks, festival fans also enjoy all of the interactive elements of the festival experience; music, art, parties, and more. The festival location allows for easy walkability from hotels and amazing amenities nearby- whitewater rafting, zip-lining, cycling, yoga, dining, shopping, fly fishing… and more. You will likely see our special guests out and about, soaking it all in!

2021 LINEUP