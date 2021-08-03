GGDA: Join Us to Test Great Indie Games

The GGDA has grown to value livestreaming playtests, and August has a number of great opportunities for you to join us as we do so.
From Aug. 3-6 (noon EST), Andrew Greenberg livestreams playtests of a new version of Holistic Design‘s Noble Armada: Lost Worlds PC game on www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs
On Aug. 10 (7 pm EST), the Finite Reflections team joins us to stream its upcoming release, Gardener of the Wild Vines, as the devs discuss the game and its development on www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs.
Following the Aug. 10 livestream, we will have a GGDA meeting in our Discord channel. All GGDA members welcome.
Also, we have tentatively scheduled a socially distanced in-person meeting Sept. 14 at Kennesaw State University. We hope to see you there, pandemic depending.