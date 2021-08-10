Leyland Blue Opens in Trilith’s Town Centre

Trilith welcomes Leyland Blue to its Town Centre which includes retail and restaurants plus immersive and visual experiences in the mixed-use development.

Founded in 2019 by Kaylan Griffie and Chelsea Robbins, the new shop will offer home décor and furnishings as well as women’s accessories, apparel and baby items. This addition to the Trilith Town Centre will be the first brick-and-mortar location for Leyland Blue, bringing their successful online presence to life.

“It is a dream come true to bring our first physical storefront to the Trilith community,” said Leyland Blue founder and owner Kaylan Griffie. “Since 2013, this idea has been brewing, so we are excited to finally bring our carefully handpicked selections and unique products to Trilith Town Centre.”

The boutique will join an ever-expanding list of retailers and restaurants in Trilith’s 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use development. The new urbanist community is known for its dedication to storytelling and purpose-built places with nearly 1,400 residential homes, ranging from micro homes to gated custom homes, all within walking distance of a booming retail district. The development also contains Trilith Studios, the second largest film studio in North America and home of Marvel’s Avengers films.

“Leyland Blue’s carefully curated shop will provide inspiration and bring beautiful products to our community, furthering our desire to immerse storytellers, makers and entrepreneurs in a backdrop for creativity,” said Rob Parker, president of Trilith. “We are excited to welcome them to our community.”

Leyland Blue is the latest tenant in a growing Trilith Town Centre, following openings of Green p.s., Honeysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Café, The Piedmont Wellness Center, Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar and Hop City. Other announced retailers include Trilith Food Hall, Native Collective (from the makers of Native Beauty Bar), The Skin Society, Sugarcoat, Premiere Hair Studio, Trilith Concierge by Edwin Jarvis, Woodstone Bakery & Café from the makers of Apple Butter Bakery, Braise, Archer Paper Goods, The Funky Shack, and The Market. The development also plans to open a nine-screen luxury movie theatre.

