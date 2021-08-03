Mighty Shorts: Get in on this Comedy Sketch Class!

In this 8-week online course taught by Madison Hatfield, you’ll learn the fundamentals of writing comedy scenes, explore idea generation, and work to develop good writing discipline and habits. You will learn scene structure and editing techniques as well as explore writing in proper script formatting. While the writing will focus on sketch comedy writing techniques, the lessons are applicable to all forms of screenwriting. Sketch is a perfect compliment for improv actors wanting to improve their storytelling abilities and is a great way to further comedic ideas generated through improvisation.

Class will end with a VIRTUAL staged reading performed by trained actors, featuring a sketch written by each student.

Start date/time: August 9th; 7:00-9:30; 8 weeks

Location: Zoom

Email [email protected] with any questions.

Madison Hatfield is a writer, filmmaker, and performer based in Atlanta, GA. Her debut feature film Pageant Material, co-written with Jono Mitchell, was an official selection of the 2019 Atlanta Film Festival. Their award-winning follow-up short, Jenna Gets An Abortion, is available on Vimeo, and their features Miles From Nowhere and Courtney Gets Possessed will premiere in 2022. Madison is a founding member of the sketch team Eternal Slumber Party, a creative director of the theatre company Shakespeare on Draught, and a familiar face in improv shows around the city. She is proudly represented by The Gotham Group and Stewart Talent.