PC&E Leads Atlanta Film/TV Industry Volunteers to Package 10,000 Meals for the Hungry

Last weekend, PC&E employees gathered at Trinity Anglican Church in Atlanta to prepare meals for the hungry worldwide. PC&E, lead by Mark Wofford locally, is a full-service rental company providing top-of-the-line equipment, sound stages and sales and expendables to film, television and commercial productions.

PC&E issued a challenge to its colleagues in film and television in Georgia to “ Rise Against Hunger ” by helping to prepare the meals. Given the challenges of this last year, PC&E employees and industry volunteers are particularly committed to preparing at least 10,000 meals. The goal is to increase that number by bringing together other companies and volunteers from Georgia’s entertainment industry.

“Rise Against Hunger” is driven by the vision of a world without hunger. It’s mission is to end hunger in our lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources.