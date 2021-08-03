Savannah Jazz receives grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

Savannah Jazz was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant provided funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the Fall of 2021.

“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state.”

“We are grateful and honored to be recognized by the State of Georgia and the Georgia Council for the Arts for our 39-years of serving Savannah and the Lowcountry. This grant will help support all our programs including monthly concerts, the Annual Savannah Jazz Festival, the forthcoming Savannah Jazz History Exhibit, and the Savanna Jazz Orchestra. The fundraising landscape has been rather thin for over a year and this award comes at a perfect time for us,” said Paula Fogarty, Interim Executive Director for Savannah Jazz.

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. A complete list of fiscal year 2022 grantees in these program areas can be found here.