The Fandemic Dead is walking into Atlanta Sept. 17-19 and will give guests a one-of-a-kind opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of the hit series “The Walking Dead” at the Georgia World Congress Center. The convention is seeking dedicated fans to not only witness three epic days of Q&A sessions and discussion panels, but to create and present their own. Fandemic Dead is looking to host up to 10 individual fan-run panels on a wide range of subjects. Those interested in participating are encouraged to apply online to present topic ideas that they’re passionate about.

“Fandemic would be nothing without the support of the fans – that’s why we wanted give fans their own piece of the convention with the opportunity to host their own panels,” said John Macaluso, Fandemic Tour CEO. “Fans, producers and actors all have unique perspectives to share, so we’re incredibly excited to listen to and learn from people who have experienced both sides of the screen.”

Fan panelists can present individually or as a group on a wide range of topics and will receive complimentary admission in exchange for their participation. Panels must be appropriate for all ages and must stay within the range of 30-45 minutes. Interested parties must be 18 years or older to participate and must apply online by Aug.13. Applicants are asked to provide basic contact information and the details of their proposed presentation. Fandemic will follow up with all applicants within 10 days of receiving their applications and reserves the right to approve or deny any application without explanation.

After 11 seasons, four spinoff series and the announcement of a spin-off film, Fandemic Dead will bring current and former cast members of “The Walking Dead” back together for a weekend of exclusive TWD experiences. Fans are invited to get up close and personal with producers, cosplayers, artists and over 20 notable celebrity cast members including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Steven Yeun. Visit the website for the full list of already-announced cosplayers, artists and celebrities attending Fandemic Dead. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The press pass registration form is now live. Applicants will receive a response from the Fandemic team within 30 days.

Stay in the loop with the Fandemic Tour on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and www.fandemictour.com.