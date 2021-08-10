The FRIENDS Experience Atlanta extended from Sept. 6 to Sept. 26

The FRIENDS™ Experience Atlanta has caused such excitement since opening on July 15that the end date has been extended from Sept. 6 to Sept. 26. Fans can continue revisiting some of the most iconic moments from the hit series, FRIENDS™ at the 17,959-square-foot immersive experience created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Television Group.

“Our time in Atlanta has exceeded our expectations and we’re thrilled to continue the experience for another three weeks,” said Jonathan Mayers, Founder and CEO and Superfly X. “In Atlanta, we’ve seen a diverse group of guests, including three generations, roommates from the 90s who watched the show together, and fans who’ve been reminded how much the series means to them. We look forward to even more fans getting the Atlanta FRIENDS™ Experience.”

The FRIENDS™ Experience is proud to give back to the local Atlanta community by partnering with Agape Youth & Family Center. Throughout the experience’s stay in Atlanta, tickets will support underserved communities by providing academic help and family services to school age children in Agape’s support program. Additionally, guests can donate their spare change to Phoebe’s guitar case to further support Agape.

“The One in Atlanta” is located at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs at 1155 Mount Vernon Highway, NE. Ticket prices start at $32.50, plus taxes and fees, and are on sale exclusively at www.FriendsTheExperience.com.

“It was such a great experience, all the selfie stations were darling, and it was so fun to see fans of all ages. People were truly so excited to be there,” said Christin Wilson of CNN and Headline News. With the end date extended, residents outside of Atlanta in nearby drive markets will have more opportunities to visit the space before it leaves the East Coast for Dallas, Texas.

To ensure a safe environment for all staff and guests, The FRIENDS™ Experience continues to remain “Monica Clean” by enforcing COVID-19 protocols throughout the space. Those include but are not limited to social distancing, requiring masks, and thorough cleaning and sanitization measures. Learn more about the enhanced cleaning and safety measures as well as additional experience details at www.FriendsTheExperience.com.

About Superfly X: Superfly X is the global themed entertainment division of Superfly. Founded in 2020, Superfly X is transforming the way fans interact with their favorite entertainment properties with The FRIENDS Experience. Superfly X is building on its expertise in creating iconic live experiences like Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands and Clusterfest as well as for some of the most recognized brands in the world. Superfly is headquartered in New York.

About FRIENDS: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut in 1994, FRIENDS remains one of television’s most beloved series. One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide. A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, FRIENDS not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy series, but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. From Warner Bros. Television, FRIENDS follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). FRIENDS was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.