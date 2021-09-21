DreamHack Atlanta Postponed Until 2022

DreamHack has announced it will postpone DreamHack Atlanta (November 12-14), previously scheduled to be an in-person event. The decision was made in light of the current situation surrounding Covid-19 and the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the virus as part of ongoing efforts to keep the health and safety of DreamHack staff and visitors a priority.

“DreamHack creates an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through a gaming lifestyle experience — so to postpone Atlanta was not an easy decision,” said Marcus Lindmark, President DreamHack, SVP Project and Event Operations at ESL Gaming. “Gaming brought, and kept, us together over the last year and a half and it will continue to do so until we return.”

“All of us at DreamHack stay committed to providing our fans and followers with great experiences, even if it needs to continue in an alternate format for now,” added Bas Bruinekool, Vice President of Festivals at DreamHack. “We know this decision is heartbreaking, but these are extraordinary times all over the world. The safety and health of everyone involved has never been more important to us than now.”

The full schedule of global DreamHack festivals for 2022 is slated to be announced on DreamHack Day, December 9, 2021.