Fandemic Dead Tour Postponed

WHEN:

March 18-20, 2022

WHERE:

Georgia World Congress Center Building B

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

TICKETS:

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new 2022 dates. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

ATLANTA: In light of the recent Delta variant surge and fan feedback regarding travel, mask mandates and increased risk, the Fandemic Dead event, originally scheduled at the Georgia World Congress Center for Sept. 17-19, has been postponed to March 18-20, 2022 in the same locale.

While organizers are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of fans, panelists, exhibitors, artists and staff is their top priority. In the meantime, plans will continue to be made in order to deliver an ultimate weekend of exclusive fan experiences.

“While this news is disappointing, we are excited to announce that the March event will combine our brands and bring together a wider array of celebrities representing the entire realm of pop-culture under the Fandemic Tour and Fandemic Dead logos,” said John Macaluso, Fandemic Tour CEO. “We are looking forward to gathering the Fandemic community in a safe environment where we are able to fully celebrate all the wonderful experiences the convention has to offer and are happy to report that all of our existing guests plan to attend in March. Fandemic Atlanta 2022 can’t come soon enough.”

Previously purchased tickets will be transferred to the new event automatically and honored for the new 2022 dates. Those with questions and concerns can email [email protected].

We will continue to closely monitor the situation at hand. All updates can be found on the website at www.fandemictour.com.