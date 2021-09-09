Film Columbus GA Event to Feature Trish Taylor and Director, Michael Feifer

The Columbus Film Commission is inviting those interested to attend the next Film Columbus GA event. This virtual event will take place on September 22rd at 3:00 PM and will be hosted via ZOOM.

Please RSVP for the event by clicking here. Upon receipt, you will receive a link and instructions for attending the event.

Agenda:

– Welcome from Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus GA

– Comments and facilitation of the meeting from Joel Slocumb, Film Commissioner

– Focus on the political environment at the Capitol and upcoming legislative topics that may impact the film, music and gaming industry in Georgia. Our special guest is Trish Taylor, Co-President of the Georgia Production Partnership.

– Michael Feifer is one of the most active executive producers and directors working in Georgia. He will discuss moviemaking in Georgia and what it takes to make a successful film and how local communities like Columbus can attract even more filmmakers to the region.

“The speakers for our next meeting are full of great information that we look forward to sharing with our attendees, ” stated Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “As we get closer to the next legislative session, we are excited to hear from Trish about topics that might come up for a vote by representatives in Atlanta. We are also honored to have such an acclaimed filmmaker speak with us about today’s moviemaking environment and what we as a community can learn from Michael.”

Please RSVP for the event by clicking here. Upon receipt, you will receive a link and instructions for attending the event.

About Trish Taylor

Patricia (Trish) Taylor was elected as Co-President of GPP for a two-year office term from 2016-2018. She has been a member of GPP since 2008, and served as Vice President from 2011 to 2015. Taylor has an extensive background of 25 years in communications and the entertainment industry. She started her career in journalism before transitioning into public relations and marketing. Taylor is also a successful working actress and serves as Operations Manager for Craig Miller Productions.

About Michael Feifer

Michael Feifer was born on September 11, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. He is a producer and director, known for Abandoned (2010), Merry Kissmas (2015) and A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011).

A few of his recent projects as documented at IMDb …

2021 Saving My Daughter (TV Movie) (producer) (TV Movie) (producer)