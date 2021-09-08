Ghost Gaming partners with Generation Esports and Middle School Esports League

Georgia-based esports and gaming lifestyle organization, Ghost Gaming, has partnered with Generation Esports, the founder of the High School Esports (HSEL) and Middle School Esports League (MSEL), to deliver esports via the independent non-proﬁt Georgia Scholastic Esports Foundation (GSEF).

The partnership seeks to make esports accessible to local underprivileged communities and Title One schools across the state of Georgia.

This coalition will serve Georgia students with national and Georgia-speciﬁc esports competitions powered by Generation Esports, free academic curricula and competition from GSEF, and career development exposure to professional esports players, coaches, and content creators from Ghost Gaming. More generally Ghost Gaming will help market and increase participation in Generation Esports scholastic gaming tournaments to schools and students throughout Georgia.

Generation Esports, which operates programs at more than 5,000 schools nationally, recently raised $10.8 million in its Series A for expansion.

Within Georgia, the initial focus of the implementation will be middle schools. In the Fall of 2021, GSEF and MSEL will pilot competition in the game titles Rocket League and Chess with invited Forsyth County middle schools at no cost to those schools or students. The intent is to open free competition in these titles to all Georgia middle schools by the Spring.

A GSEF partnership with Georgia Tech will support ongoing academic research to ensure the esports implementations are delivering positive student results in terms of academics, social-emotional learning, and diversity in student participation.

“We want to provide structure and support for youth in Georgia who have a passion for gaming” ,said Stewart Tanner, Head of Partnerships for Ghost Gaming. “We chose to align with Generation Esports and the Georgia Scholastic Esports Foundation since together we can provide organized in-school esports competition and curriculum with a focus on accessibility, inclusion and positive student outcomes.”

“Scholastic esports is a nascent but huge opportunity with over 40 million youth gamers in the United States,” said Mason Mullenioux, CEO of Generation Esports. “When we enter a new state, we look to partner with the leading professional esports team in that market and Ghost is hands down the leader in Georgia and the southeast. I’m excited that this partnership will allow more students to interact with and learn from Ghost Gaming professionals.”