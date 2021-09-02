Interview with Randy Davidson, Georgia Entertainment News

Each week, Atlanta public relations professional Mitch Leff of Leff & Associates presents his “4 Questions Journalist Spotlight,” a conversation with a Georgia journalist.

This week, we talk with Randy Davidson, publisher of Georgia Entertainment News (GEN)! GEN publishes a regular emailed newsletter of top entertainment news, hosts events for leaders in the industry across the state, produces podcasts with interesting people in film, TV, production, gaming, and music, and offers a Resource Guide for productions active in Georgia.

If you'd like to listen to audio, click here: https://www.leffsatlantamedia.com/q4-…. This is also where you can listen to the full archive of our audio podcasts.