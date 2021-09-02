ME Film Festival Announces New Festival Dates and Location

Previously known as the Milledgeville-Eatonton Film Festival, the ME Film Festival is announcing new dates and a new location for screenings. The 8th Annual ME Film Festival will be taking place Nov. 15 – 21, 2021 in Eatonton, GA. Screenings will be shown at the Plaza Arts Center located at 305 N Madison Avenue in downtown Eatonton.

The festival will be in-person with live screenings, industry panels, after-parties and special filmmaker events. Selected film submissions from both 2020 and 2021 will be shown.

“We are thrilled the festival [is coming to Eatonton],” says Maggie Milner, President of the Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce. “We have seen an increase in interest and production of filming over the past year alone, so we are continuing to get on folks’ radar. Hosting the ME Film Festival only supports how ‘camera ready’ we are. I hope to showcase that not only can you film here but you can screen here as well.”

Scenes from one of Hollywood’s comedic early 1990’s movies, “My Cousin Vinny,” was filmed in Eatonton, in addition to the Fox drama, ‘The Resident.’ Over the last few years, Eatonton has grown to be a highly desired location for the film and television industry.

“Eatonton has a rich history of supporting the arts,” says Jeremiah, President and Chair of the Board for the ME Film Festival. “It’s an honor to hold the festival in the birthplace of author Alice Walker, and we are thrilled to partner with the city of Eatonton and Putnam county to present the best edition of the Festival yet!”

Due to the ever-changing situation with the pandemic, the in-person festival is dependent on any restrictions and health and safety guidelines in the state of Georgia in November. For information on the festival, upcoming films and more, visit www.mefilmfest.com.​

ABOUT ME Film Festival

​Now in its 8th year, the ME Film Festival is now screening films in the city of Eatonton, Georgia for a seven-day film festival. The festival, focused on international collections of story-driven films with unique voices, is created by filmmakers for filmmakers from over 25 countries. Events include live screenings, industry panels, after-parties, special filmmaker events, a red-carpet awards show with a Golden Globes style dinner, and a Sundayfilmmaker’s brunch at the Old Putnam County State Prison.