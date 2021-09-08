Motion Picture Association Praises Fran Drescher’s Victory for President of SAG-AFTRA

The following is a statement from Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, on the SAG-AFTRA election results:

“The Motion Picture Association congratulates Fran Drescher on being elected the new President of SAG-AFTRA. The last year and a half have demonstrated yet again how much we can get done as an industry when we work collaboratively together, and I know that Fran Drescher and the new leadership team at SAG-AFTRA share a common goal with us to come out of this pandemic stronger and more unified than ever before.

“Thanks to our union partners, our industry developed strict health and safety protocols which created one of the safest work environments in the United States. Our collective coordination and resiliency allowed a quick return to production supporting over two and a half million industry jobs in all 50 states, including more than 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members. This enabled us to keep audiences entertained, informed, inspired, and connected during these unprecedented times.

”I look forward to working together with Fran, Joely Fisher, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to advance the art and business of the film, television, and streaming industry in the years to come.”